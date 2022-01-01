Go
Powercat Sports Grill

Meet up with your friends and family at Powercat Sports Grill to watch every game and enjoy wings, burgers, salads, wood-fired pizzas, drinks, and more.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

3011 Anderson Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (3 pc)$16.00
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side
Chipotle Jack Burger$13.00
Chipotle mayo, jalapeños, and pepper jack on a butter-toasted brioche bun
Bourbon Chicken & Shrimp$16.00
Chargrilled chicken and shrimp marinated in our house bourbon sauce served with your choice of two sides
Build Your Own Burger$16.00
Choice of butter-toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun and your favorite toppings.
CHEESE: Sharp cheddar, big eye Swiss, smoked gouda, pepper jack, cheddar
jack, horseradish cheddar, or muenster TOPPINGS: Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeños, Morgan’s guacamole, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or ham
Aspen Wrap$13.00
Smoked turkey, mixed greens, Morgan’s guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla served with jalapeño ranch
Crispy Chicken Tender Basket (2 pc)$12.00
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side
All-Conference Chicken Salad$15.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with a crispy or grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, Morgan’s guacamole, tomatoes, chopped bacon, and cheddar jack
Wildberry Walnut Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of our house salad mix with fresh blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries garnished with candied walnuts, asiago cheese, and red onion
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Smoked bacon, pepper jack, and cheddar on a butter-toasted brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla served with ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

3011 Anderson Ave

Manhattan KS

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
