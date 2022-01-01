Go
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

Come in for high-protein pizzas, superfood smoothies, and kombucha on tap! We use nutritious, all-natural, and organic ingredients. Dairy- and gluten-free welcome. We want your body and soul to be happy!

PIZZA

1550 Garnet Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni$13.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.
Mushroom$14.25
RBST-free part-skim mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms with shallots, arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze. (Vegan option available).
BBQ Chicken$14.25
BBQ sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, naturally raised chicken or non-GMO soy "chicken", pineapple, corn, red onions. (Vegan option available).
Margherita$12.25
Organic tomatoes, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. (Vegan option available).
Ranch (2 oz. cup)
Create Your Own Pizza$14.25
Includes up to 4 toppings. $1 for additional toppings.
14" Margherita$21.75
Organic tomatoes, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour. (Vegan option available).
Just Pepperoni$12.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni.
Buffalo Chicken$14.25
Hot sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, naturally-raised chicken or non-GMO soy "chicken", green peppers, red onions, cilantro, ranch. (Vegetarian option available.)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1550 Garnet Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
