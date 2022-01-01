Powhatan restaurants you'll love
Fine Creek Provisions
2453 Robert E. Lee Rd., Powhatan
|Popular items
|Large Cookie Assortment
|$49.95
5 pounds, serves 12-14.
A delicious assortment of holiday sugar & gingerbread cut-outs, pecan stars, shortbread, mini raspberry linzer cookies, rugelach, gingersnaps, thumbprints, Oreo chunk, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, double chocolate espresso, and others.
|Large Holiday Log Cake
|$25.00
8", serves 8-10
|Small Cookie Assortment
|$26.95
2.5 pounds, serves 6-8.
A delicious assortment of holiday sugar & gingerbread cut-outs, pecan stars, shortbread, mini raspberry linzer cookies, rugelach, gingersnaps, thumbprints, Oreo chunk, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, double chocolate espresso, and others.
Salt and Pepper Shack
3558 Richards Run, Powhatan
|Popular items
|BOOM BOOM FRIES
|$4.00
French Fries with Boom Boom Sauce
|SMOKEHOUSE FRIES
|$7.00
French Fries with Bacon, Cheese, Crispy Onion Strips, BBQ Sauce, Zesty Aioli.
|SMOKEHOUSE BURGER
|$8.00
Cheese, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ sauce , zesty aioli
Fine Creek Brewing Co.
2425 Robert E Lee Rd, Powhatan
|Popular items
|Helles Lager 4 pack
|$12.00
4x16oz.
ABV 4.5% Light . Bready . Crisp
|Shadow Crop Black IPA Crowler
|$11.00
ABV 7.5% Roasty . Orange Zest . Fresh Pine Character . Dry Finish
|Emotional Support Cat West Coast IPA Crowler
|$11.00
ABV 6.5% Hopped w Simcoe, Citra, & Cashmere . Citrus . Tropical Fruit . Pine . Dry Crisp Finish
1933 Public House
3844 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan