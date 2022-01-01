Powhatan restaurants you'll love

Powhatan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Powhatan

Powhatan's top cuisines

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Powhatan restaurants

Fine Creek Provisions image

 

Fine Creek Provisions

2453 Robert E. Lee Rd., Powhatan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cookie Assortment$49.95
5 pounds, serves 12-14.
A delicious assortment of holiday sugar & gingerbread cut-outs, pecan stars, shortbread, mini raspberry linzer cookies, rugelach, gingersnaps, thumbprints, Oreo chunk, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, double chocolate espresso, and others.
Large Holiday Log Cake$25.00
8", serves 8-10
Small Cookie Assortment$26.95
2.5 pounds, serves 6-8.
A delicious assortment of holiday sugar & gingerbread cut-outs, pecan stars, shortbread, mini raspberry linzer cookies, rugelach, gingersnaps, thumbprints, Oreo chunk, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, double chocolate espresso, and others.
More about Fine Creek Provisions
Salt and Pepper Shack image

 

Salt and Pepper Shack

3558 Richards Run, Powhatan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BOOM BOOM FRIES$4.00
French Fries with Boom Boom Sauce
SMOKEHOUSE FRIES$7.00
French Fries with Bacon, Cheese, Crispy Onion Strips, BBQ Sauce, Zesty Aioli.
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER$8.00
Cheese, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ sauce , zesty aioli
More about Salt and Pepper Shack
Fine Creek Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Fine Creek Brewing Co.

2425 Robert E Lee Rd, Powhatan

Avg 5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Helles Lager 4 pack$12.00
4x16oz.
ABV 4.5% Light . Bready . Crisp
Shadow Crop Black IPA Crowler$11.00
ABV 7.5% Roasty . Orange Zest . Fresh Pine Character . Dry Finish
Emotional Support Cat West Coast IPA Crowler$11.00
ABV 6.5% Hopped w Simcoe, Citra, & Cashmere . Citrus . Tropical Fruit . Pine . Dry Crisp Finish
More about Fine Creek Brewing Co.
1933 Public House image

 

1933 Public House

3844 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 1933 Public House

