Pies in Powhatan

Fine Creek Provisions - General Store
2453 Robert E. Lee Rd., Powhatan
|Seasonal Pie Gift Box
|$20.00
Four of our 4-inch seasonal pies, including one each of Apple Crumb, Bourbon Pecan with Chocolate Chip, Classic Pumpkin, and Coconut Custard.
1933 Public House - 3844 Old Buckingham Road
3844 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan
|Apple Pie on the Rocks
|$12.00
Fireball, Vanilla Infused Cirrus Vodka, Showalter's Apple Cider, cinnamon honey rim
|Apple Hand Pie
|$7.00
Old fashioned apple hand pie, cinnamon & sugar, dulce de leche ice cream