Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Powhatan

Go
Powhatan restaurants
Toast

Powhatan restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Fine Creek Provisions - General Store

2453 Robert E. Lee Rd., Powhatan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Pie Gift Box$20.00
Four of our 4-inch seasonal pies, including one each of Apple Crumb, Bourbon Pecan with Chocolate Chip, Classic Pumpkin, and Coconut Custard.
More about Fine Creek Provisions - General Store
1933 Public House image

 

1933 Public House - 3844 Old Buckingham Road

3844 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie on the Rocks$12.00
Fireball, Vanilla Infused Cirrus Vodka, Showalter's Apple Cider, cinnamon honey rim
Apple Hand Pie$7.00
Old fashioned apple hand pie, cinnamon & sugar, dulce de leche ice cream
More about 1933 Public House - 3844 Old Buckingham Road
Map

More near Powhatan to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (709 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston