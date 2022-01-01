Go
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

Baltimore's best Peruvian charbroiled chicken!

55 Market Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quarter White$11.29
Chicken Burrito$11.49
Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
Pollo Saltado Bowl$13.49
Peruvian style chicken stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice
Whole Chicken Three Sides$23.99
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, 2 dark meat and 2 white meat portions. Served with 3 large sides and 6 sauces.
Half Chicken$14.49
Taco Salad$11.49
Romaine, diced chicken, black beans, sweet corn, green and red peppers, shredded carrots, avocado, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, aji amarillo sour cream.
Half White$14.79
Avocado Passion Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, red onions, choclo sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, passion fruit dressing
Quarter Dark$10.99
Half Dark$14.49
Location

55 Market Place

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

