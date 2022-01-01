Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Baltimore's best Peruvian charbroiled chicken!
55 Market Place
Popular Items
Location
55 Market Place
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Bon Fresco is your home for carbs & coffee. Come for the coffee,
stay for the signature sandwiches on freshly-baked ciabatta.
Kraken
Come in and enjoy!
Club Downtown2
Come in and enjoy!