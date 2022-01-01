Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Plant Power Fast Food
Open today 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM
998 Reviews
$$
5095 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
5095 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach CA 90804
Nearby restaurants
Knead Donuts And Tea PCH
Come in and enjoy!
Selva
Fine Colombian food
Taco Masa Long Beach
Come in and enjoy!
FSK 0010
Come in and enjoy!