Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
Whether you're single or taken, PPHG has you covered with sweet, salty, savory, and even gluten-free to-go offerings for Galentine's Day + Valentine's Day!
Online ordering ends FEBRUARY 8!
CURBSIDE PICK-UP:
All order can be picked up at Parcel 32, located at 442 King Street.
Friday, Feb. 12 (1-4pm)
Saturday, Feb. 13 (11am-3pm)
Sunday, Feb. 14 (10am-1pm)
442 King Street
Location
442 King Street
Charleston SC
