Patrick Properties Hospitality Group

Whether you're single or taken, PPHG has you covered with sweet, salty, savory, and even gluten-free to-go offerings for Galentine's Day + Valentine's Day!
Online ordering ends FEBRUARY 8!
CURBSIDE PICK-UP:
All order can be picked up at Parcel 32, located at 442 King Street.
Friday, Feb. 12 (1-4pm)
Saturday, Feb. 13 (11am-3pm)
Sunday, Feb. 14 (10am-1pm)

442 King Street

Popular Items

Artisan Lettuce with Herb Vinaigrette (GF)$15.00
(GF) Shaved radish, grape tomato, goat cheese, pistachio
Turkey Dinner Package (feeds 6)$230.00
Spend less time cooking and more time with family and friends with a special curated menu.
TURKEY DINNER PACKAGE INCLUDES: 3-day brined turkey breast, cooked and sliced (GF, 5lbs), choice of sage biscuits or green tomato cornbread, citrus cranberry compote (GF) + turkey gravy (1 pint each), choice of two starches (GF options), choice of two vegetables (GF options), and a dessert (GF options).
**Heating instructions included**
Herb Rubbed Prime Rib (GF)$48.00
(GF) Four herb rubbed prime rib steaks (6 ounces each)
Herbed Stuffing$20.00
Sage, thyme, caramelized onions
Turkey Gravy$10.00
1 quart
Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes (GF)$20.00
(Gluten Free)
Braised Short Ribs (GF)$35.00
(Gluten Free) 4, 6oz-portions
Braised Short Ribs (GF)$35.00
(GF) 6 ounce portions (4 portions)
Bourbon Praline Cinnamon Rolls$15.00
Cream cheese icing (Half dozen rolls)
Tillamook Southern Mac + Cheese$25.00
9-month aged cheddar, cavatappi
Location

442 King Street

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
