PPole Pizza
PPole Pizza For the People on the go. Create what you crave with our variety of fresh doughs, sauces, cheeses and toppings.
1113 East Hallandale Beach Blvd
Popular Items
Location
1113 East Hallandale Beach Blvd
Hallandale Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Doggi's Arepa Bar
DON'T FORGET TO ORDER YOUR SIDE SAUCES!
Crudos Hallandale
Come in and enjoy!
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
ArtSquare at Hallandale is conveniently located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Republica Cigar and Lounge
“I never smoke to excess – that is, I smoke in moderation, only one cigar at a time.”