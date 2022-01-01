Go
Toast

PPole Pizza

PPole Pizza For the People on the go. Create what you crave with our variety of fresh doughs, sauces, cheeses and toppings.

1113 East Hallandale Beach Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$8.00
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella
2 Toppings Pizza$9.00
Build your own pizza with 2 toppings of your choice, after adding the sauce, spinach base, mozzarella cheese base and condiments.
All Toppings$10.00
Build your own pizza with as many topping as you want. Adding more than 6 toppings (after sauce and cheese base) can alter the quality of the pizza with a risk of undercooked dough and sogginess.
Double Chocolate cookie$4.00
See full menu

Location

1113 East Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hallandale Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doggi's Arepa Bar

No reviews yet

DON'T FORGET TO ORDER YOUR SIDE SAUCES!

Crudos Hallandale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

No reviews yet

ArtSquare at Hallandale is conveniently located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Republica Cigar and Lounge

No reviews yet

“I never smoke to excess – that is, I smoke in moderation, only one cigar at a time.”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston