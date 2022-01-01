Go
PPole Pizza

PPole Pizza For the People on the go. Create what you crave with our variety of fresh doughs, sauces, cheeses and toppings.

279 Miracle Mile

Popular Items

Italian Ppole$11.00
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Arugula | Black Olives | Balsamic Glaze
All Toppings$10.00
Build your own pizza with as many topping as you want. Adding more than 6 toppings (after sauce and cheese base) can alter the quality of the pizza with a risk of undercooked dough and sogginess.
Vegan Ppole$12.00
Chia Dough | Tomato Sauce | Vegan Cheese | Spinach | Fresh Roasted Zucchini | Cherry Tomatoes | Black Olives
Veggie Ppole$11.00
Chia Dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet Peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, fresh roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes.
All Toppings$10.00
Build your own pizza with as many topping as you want. Adding more than 6 toppings (after sauce and cheese base) can alter the quality of the pizza with a risk of undercooked dough and sogginess.
Sprite$2.00
2 Toppings Pizza$9.00
Build your own pizza with 2 toppings of your choice, after adding the sauce, spinach base, mozzarella cheese base and condiments.
Pesto Ppole$11.00
Pesto Sauce | Mozzarella | Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Chicken | Fresh Roasted Zucchini
Cheese Pizza$8.00
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella
Location

279 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
