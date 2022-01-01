Go
Prados Modern Mexican Cantina

A modern Mexican Cantina with a twist!

21 Meadow Circle Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nachos$9.50
Crisp corn tostada shells topped with smashed black beans, melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and house jalapenos
Taco Kit$35.00
Choice of 2 meats (seasoned beef, shredded chicken, chorizo, barbacoa beef, pork carnitas), cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, smashed black beans, cilantro rice and tortillas
Kids Quesadilla
Ages 12 and Under. Served with a beverage and choice of sidewinder fries or fruit cup
Queso Fundido$6.50
Melted cheese blend topped with chorizo sausage
Chips & Salsa$4.25
A classic, served with three salsa choices
Dip Trio$6.50
All three of our signature dips. Guacamole, Queso and Salsa of your choice
Chicken Chimichanga$12.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Beef Tacos$10.50
2 hard corn or flour tortillas, lettuce, cheddar cheese and fire roasted tomato salsa with cilantro rice and smashed black beans
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Bowl$11.50
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Location

21 Meadow Circle Dr

Lake Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
