Prager Brothers Bakery
We are a craft bakery specializing in high quality breads. Our mission is to restore the time-honored tradition of baking artisan breads.
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES
543 S Coast Hwy 101
Attributes and Amenities
Location
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
