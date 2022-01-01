Bakeries
Sandwiches
Prager Brothers Hillcrest
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
No reviews yet
1252 University Avenue
San Diego, CA 92103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Location
1252 University Avenue, San Diego CA 92103
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Uptown Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Barrel & Board
Come in and enjoy!
S A L A D to - go - go
Come in and enjoy!
insideOUT
Come in and enjoy!