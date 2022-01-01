Go
A map showing the location of Prager Brothers Hillcrest
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Prager Brothers Hillcrest

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1252 University Avenue

San Diego, CA 92103

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Location

1252 University Avenue, San Diego CA 92103

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Uptown Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel & Board

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

S A L A D to - go - go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

insideOUT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prager Brothers Hillcrest

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston