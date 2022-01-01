Go
Toast

Prairie Canary Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

924 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (675 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

924 Main St

Grinnell IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hometown Heroes Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe

No reviews yet

The Food:
The Classic Deli is known across Iowa as one of the stops you need to make when traveling along America's Highway. Just 2 miles off I-80 from the Brooklyn exit, The Classic Deli offers traditional Iowa blue plate specials, homemade pies and one of the best breaded pork tenderloins in Iowa!
The Setting:
The Classic Deli was once a pharmacy / soda fountain that has the original tin ceilings that are almost 30' high, creating an inviting and open air seating with touches that transport you to a simpler time.
Become a regular:
Visit The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe once and we're confident The Classic Deli will become a regular stop anytime you find yourself near Brooklyn.
We look forward to serving you!

Sauce'd Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy or place your order online for pickup!

Fore Seasons Golf Bar

No reviews yet

Appetizers, Salads, Burgers, Sandwiches, Wings, Dessert & More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston