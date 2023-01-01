Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prairie Du Sac restaurants you'll love

Go
Prairie Du Sac restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Prairie Du Sac

Must-try Prairie Du Sac restaurants

BG pic

 

Prairie House Food & Spirits

1920 Prairie Street, Prairie Du Sac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California BLT$11.95
Served with housemade garlic aioli and avocado
Prairie Burger$10.95
Leaf lettuce, red onion and tomato. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
BBQ Burger$12.95
Served with crispy bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar, fried onion strings, coleslaw and housemade BBQ sauce. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne ill
More about Prairie House Food & Spirits
Banner pic

 

Sauk Prairie Eagle Inn - 655 Water Street

655 Water Street, Prairie du Sac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Sauk Prairie Eagle Inn - 655 Water Street
Consumer pic

 

Prairie Landing Concessions - 340 21st St

340 21st St, Prairie Du Sac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Prairie Landing Concessions - 340 21st St
Map

More near Prairie Du Sac to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (469 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (445 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston