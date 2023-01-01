Prairie Du Sac restaurants you'll love
Must-try Prairie Du Sac restaurants
More about Prairie House Food & Spirits
Prairie House Food & Spirits
1920 Prairie Street, Prairie Du Sac
|Popular items
|California BLT
|$11.95
Served with housemade garlic aioli and avocado
|Prairie Burger
|$10.95
Leaf lettuce, red onion and tomato. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
|BBQ Burger
|$12.95
Served with crispy bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar, fried onion strings, coleslaw and housemade BBQ sauce. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne ill
More about Sauk Prairie Eagle Inn - 655 Water Street
Sauk Prairie Eagle Inn - 655 Water Street
655 Water Street, Prairie du Sac