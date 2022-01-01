Go
Toast

Prairie Fire

Dinner Sunday - Thursday 4pm - 9pm /
Friday & Saturday 4pm - 10pm

PIZZA

242 Harvard St • $$

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

Fennel & Sausage Pizza$20.00
whipped ricotta, fennel, red onion
Wood Oven Half Chicken$28.00
pickled mustard seed, fried sourdough, roasted potatoes
Farm Greens Salad$12.00
ricotta salata, spring vegetables, herb vinaigrette
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Margherita Pizza$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil
Mushroom Pizza$19.00
roasted garlic, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

242 Harvard St

Brookline MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JP Licks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

COOLIDGE CORNER CLUBHOUSE

No reviews yet

SUPERIOR FOOD AND SPORTS PUB

Upper Crust

No reviews yet

In 2002, the Upper Crust opened in Brookline, situated perfectly in the heart of bustling Coolidge Corner commerce. In an area known for its commitment and dedication to the arts, the Upper Crust has long been acclaimed for serving up its specialty pie masterpieces every day.
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (617) 734-4900

Hamilton

No reviews yet

Takeout, Outdoor Dining available 11am-9pm Tuesday through Sunday. (Until 10pm on Friday/Saturday).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston