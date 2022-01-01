Go
Prairie House Family Restaurant

20 6th St • $

Avg 4.3 (320 reviews)

Country Fried Steak & Eggs$12.59
2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Toast & Country Fried Beef Steak Topped with Country Gravy
Bacon$3.99
French Toast
Your choice of Battered Texas Toast, Raspberry Fritter Bread, or Apple Fritter Bread
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Prairie Special$9.59
2 Eggs, Your Choice of Meat, and Your Choice of 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Patty Melt$10.09
Burger and Fried Onions on Grilled Rye with Melted Swiss and American Cheese
Western Omelette$8.89
Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Cheddar Cheese
French Fries$3.99
8 oz
Prairie House Burger$10.99
Burger Topped with Bacon and American Cheese on a bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Sausage Patty$3.99
Family-Friendly
Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering

20 6th St

Gaylord MN

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Main Street Sports Bar

Come in and enjoy!

The Rathskeller

The Rathskeller is home to the oldest bar in Minnesota! Enjoy the warmth of the Rathskeller while enjoying a variety of American and German cuisine, Schell's Beer, and our historic hand painted murals.
Enjoy a one of a kind experience and tour our charming building. Open Wednesday through Saturday and for private events.

Órale Authentic Mexican Tacos & More

Welcome to Órale Authentic Mexican Tacos & More!
Order Online or Call 507-354-3434

Crow River Winery

The Crow River Winery and vineyards is one of the premiere Minnesota Farm Wineries, located 2 miles east of Hutchinson, Minnesota, in the middle of the Crow River Watershed on the edge of the great Minnesota prairie region.
Since we began our project in 2004, the Crow River Winery staff has nurtured five vineyards near Hutchinson, growing Minnesota Cold Climate grapes. We practice sustainable agriculture while growing grapes, hard neck garlic and pumpkins.
Locals and visitors have adopted the winery as a favorite venue for celebrations. It has beautiful facilities for weddings, anniversary parties, corporate events, fundraisers and all types of community revelry. We look forward to seeing you soon.

