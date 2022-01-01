Go
Prairie Inn image

Prairie Inn

Open today 10:30 AM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

288 Reviews

$

8471 Prairietown Rd

Dorsey, IL 62021

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

8471 Prairietown Rd, Dorsey IL 62021

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Holiday Shores Marina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

BG's Grub & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Village Drive-In

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sage House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Prairie Inn

orange star4.5 • 288 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston