Prairie Rose Grille

A prairie rose nestled in the beautiful town of Chelsea located of Route 66. Serving an extensive selection of cuisine ranging from American, Italian, Mexican as well as local steak. We also serve Blue Bell Ice Cream and homemade desserts and offer drive thru/take out service.

1102 Walnut Street

Chelsea OK

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
