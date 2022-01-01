PT (Prairie Tavern)
Iconic pizza menu, expanded beer selection, family and football friendly!
14925 Northeast Caples Road
Location
14925 Northeast Caples Road
Brush Prairie WA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
