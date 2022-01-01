Go
Toast

PT (Prairie Tavern)

Iconic pizza menu, expanded beer selection, family and football friendly!

14925 Northeast Caples Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

14925 Northeast Caples Road

Brush Prairie WA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crave Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

OB5E55ION COFFEE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston