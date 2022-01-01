Prairie Village restaurants you'll love

Prairie Village restaurants
Toast
  • Prairie Village

Prairie Village's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Must-try Prairie Village restaurants

Blue Moose image

 

Blue Moose

4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Clubhouse$13.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar & provolone cheese, smoked in-house and stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served on toasted wheat bread
Spicy Hot Chicken Bites$9.99
Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud’s famous breading. Tossed in mouth sizzling Stroud’s KC Spicy Hot Sauce (don’t worry, it doesn’t linger)! Served with ranch dressing
Blue Moose Burger$13.99
Black Angus ground beef served on a locally baked Farm to Market bun with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles and onion. Choice of provolone, Swiss, cheddar, American, bleu cheese crumbles, traditional pepper jack or extra spicy ghost pepper jack cheeses
More about Blue Moose
Caffetteria Modern Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Caffetteria Modern Cafe

25 On The Mall, Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (2203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Village Club$13.00
Herb-roasted chicken, cured ham, tomato, bacon, cheddar, monterey jack, bibb lettuce and mayo, served with honey-mustard aioli on toasted wheat bread.
Steak Sandwich$13.00
(DF) Sliced grilled steak*, oven-roasted tomatoes, charred red onion, arugula, house made mayo and chimichurri served on baguette.
Classic Cobb$15.00
(GF) Rotisserie chicken, romaine and bibb lettuce, crispy bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and Gorgonzola cheese, served with green goddess dressing or tart sherry vinaigrette.
More about Caffetteria Modern Cafe
CHILL in the Village image

 

CHILL in the Village

6966 Mission Rd, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 PACK - Hot Chocolate Bombs$20.00
More about CHILL in the Village
Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering image

 

Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering

3939 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Shinju sushi & hibachi

Prairie Village, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Green Mussel$9.35
More about Shinju sushi & hibachi
Summer Salt image

 

Summer Salt

4051 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Summer Salt
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Moose Prairie Village REBUILD

4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blue Moose Prairie Village REBUILD
