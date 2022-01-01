Prairie Village restaurants you'll love
Prairie Village's top cuisines
Must-try Prairie Village restaurants
More about Blue Moose
Blue Moose
4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village
|Popular items
|Smoked Clubhouse
|$13.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar & provolone cheese, smoked in-house and stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served on toasted wheat bread
|Spicy Hot Chicken Bites
|$9.99
Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud’s famous breading. Tossed in mouth sizzling Stroud’s KC Spicy Hot Sauce (don’t worry, it doesn’t linger)! Served with ranch dressing
|Blue Moose Burger
|$13.99
Black Angus ground beef served on a locally baked Farm to Market bun with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles and onion. Choice of provolone, Swiss, cheddar, American, bleu cheese crumbles, traditional pepper jack or extra spicy ghost pepper jack cheeses
More about Caffetteria Modern Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Caffetteria Modern Cafe
25 On The Mall, Prairie Village
|Popular items
|Village Club
|$13.00
Herb-roasted chicken, cured ham, tomato, bacon, cheddar, monterey jack, bibb lettuce and mayo, served with honey-mustard aioli on toasted wheat bread.
|Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
(DF) Sliced grilled steak*, oven-roasted tomatoes, charred red onion, arugula, house made mayo and chimichurri served on baguette.
|Classic Cobb
|$15.00
(GF) Rotisserie chicken, romaine and bibb lettuce, crispy bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and Gorgonzola cheese, served with green goddess dressing or tart sherry vinaigrette.
More about CHILL in the Village
CHILL in the Village
6966 Mission Rd, Prairie Village
|Popular items
|4 PACK - Hot Chocolate Bombs
|$20.00
More about Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering
Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering
3939 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village
More about Shinju sushi & hibachi
Shinju sushi & hibachi
Prairie Village, Prairie Village
|Popular items
|Baked Green Mussel
|$9.35
More about Summer Salt
Summer Salt
4051 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village
More about Blue Moose Prairie Village REBUILD
Blue Moose Prairie Village REBUILD
4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village