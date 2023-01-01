Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Prairie Village

Prairie Village restaurants
Prairie Village restaurants that serve burritos

Caffetteria Modern Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Caffetteria Modern Cafe

25 On The Mall, Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (2203 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Farm fresh eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno and mozzarella cheese, served on a wheat tortilla and a side of salsa verde.
More about Caffetteria Modern Cafe
Item pic

 

Social Suppers

8219 Corinth Mall, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Burritos$33.00
An amazing medley of Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and an array of southwest seasonings wrapped in a flour tortilla. (Oven or Microwave)
Nutritional Facts:
Amount Per Serving
Calories 400
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 14g 22%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Cholesterol 25mg 8%
Sodium 1050mg 44%
Total Carbohydrates 52g 17%
Dietary Fiber 6g 24%
Protein 17g 34%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
More about Social Suppers

