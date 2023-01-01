Burritos in Prairie Village

An amazing medley of Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and an array of southwest seasonings wrapped in a flour tortilla. (Oven or Microwave)

Nutritional Facts:

Amount Per Serving

Calories 400

% Daily Value*

Total Fat 14g 22%

Saturated Fat 7g 35%

Cholesterol 25mg 8%

Sodium 1050mg 44%

Total Carbohydrates 52g 17%

Dietary Fiber 6g 24%

Protein 17g 34%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

