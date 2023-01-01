Cheeseburgers in Prairie Village

This Mac N Cheese is over the top with ground beef, a great medley of spices mixed all with tender noodles in a creamy cheese sauce. Kids love this one! (Bake)

Nutrition Facts

Cheeseburger Mac N Cheese

Amount Per Serving

Calories 501

% Daily Value*

Total Fat 22g 34%

Saturated Fat 8g 40%

Polyunsaturated Fat 1g

Cholesterol 40mg 13%

Sodium 1470mg 61%

Total Carbohydrates 89g 30%

Dietary Fiber 4g 16%

Protein 24g 48%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

