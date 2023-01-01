Cheeseburgers in Prairie Village
Prairie Village restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Gravity
4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
Social Suppers
8219 Corinth Mall, Prairie Village
|Cheeseburger Mac N Cheese
|$0.00
This Mac N Cheese is over the top with ground beef, a great medley of spices mixed all with tender noodles in a creamy cheese sauce. Kids love this one! (Bake)
Nutrition Facts
Cheeseburger Mac N Cheese
Amount Per Serving
Calories 501
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 22g 34%
Saturated Fat 8g 40%
Polyunsaturated Fat 1g
Cholesterol 40mg 13%
Sodium 1470mg 61%
Total Carbohydrates 89g 30%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Protein 24g 48%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.