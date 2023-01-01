Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Prairie Village

Go
Prairie Village restaurants
Toast

Prairie Village restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Caffetteria Modern Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Caffetteria Modern Cafe

25 On The Mall, Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (2203 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$16.00
More about Caffetteria Modern Cafe
Item pic

 

Social Suppers

8219 Corinth Mall, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$0.00
An elegant and easy Italian classic. Tender chicken breasts finished with a tangy lemon, caper garlic sauce. (Stove Top, L&F, DF, GF Available)
Nutrtional Facts:
Per Serving
Calories 310
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 3g 4%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 135mg 45%
Sodium 390mg 17%
Total Carbohydrates 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 43g 86%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
More about Social Suppers

Browse other tasty dishes in Prairie Village

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Salmon

Honey Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Prairie Village to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston