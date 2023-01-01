Chicken piccata in Prairie Village
Prairie Village restaurants that serve chicken piccata
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Caffetteria Modern Cafe
25 On The Mall, Prairie Village
|Chicken Piccata
|$16.00
Social Suppers
8219 Corinth Mall, Prairie Village
|Chicken Piccata
|$0.00
An elegant and easy Italian classic. Tender chicken breasts finished with a tangy lemon, caper garlic sauce. (Stove Top, L&F, DF, GF Available)
Nutrtional Facts:
Per Serving
Calories 310
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 3g 4%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 135mg 45%
Sodium 390mg 17%
Total Carbohydrates 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 43g 86%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.