Chicken piccata in Prairie Village

An elegant and easy Italian classic. Tender chicken breasts finished with a tangy lemon, caper garlic sauce. (Stove Top, L&F, DF, GF Available)

Nutrtional Facts:

Per Serving

Calories 310

% Daily Value*

Total Fat 3g 4%

Saturated Fat 5g 25%

Cholesterol 135mg 45%

Sodium 390mg 17%

Total Carbohydrates 9g 3%

Dietary Fiber 1g 4%

Protein 43g 86%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

