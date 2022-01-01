Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Prairie Village

Prairie Village restaurants
Prairie Village restaurants that serve chicken salad

Caffetteria Modern Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Caffetteria Modern Cafe

25 On The Mall, Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (2203 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pint Chicken Salad$6.00
G & G Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Pint Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Caffetteria Modern Cafe
Item pic

 

Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering

3939 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Waldorf Salad$12.50
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Romaine Lettuce with Apple, Grapes, Sweet Honey Dressing & Walnuts.
Chicken Salad Croissant$13.50
Lemon & thyme poached chicken tossed in a light lemon aioli with toasted pecan, cranberries and diced granny smith apple. Served on a toasted croissant with side of house chips.
Substitute with bibb lettuce for gluten free option.
More about Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering

