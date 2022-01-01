Chicken salad in Prairie Village
Prairie Village restaurants that serve chicken salad
Caffetteria Modern Cafe
25 On The Mall, Prairie Village
|1/2 Pint Chicken Salad
|$6.00
|G & G Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
|Pint Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering
3939 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$12.50
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Romaine Lettuce with Apple, Grapes, Sweet Honey Dressing & Walnuts.
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$13.50
Lemon & thyme poached chicken tossed in a light lemon aioli with toasted pecan, cranberries and diced granny smith apple. Served on a toasted croissant with side of house chips.
Substitute with bibb lettuce for gluten free option.