Chicken sandwiches in Prairie Village

Prairie Village restaurants
Prairie Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Johnny's Tavern - Prairie Village

8262 Mission Road, Prairie Village

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Tender chicken breast with tangy wing sauce, Swiss, lettuce, & tomato. Johnny’s ranch dressing on the side. Choose grilled or crispy.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Traditional Nashville hot breaded sandwich with hot oil served on a brioche bun with pickles and ranch on the side.
More about Johnny's Tavern - Prairie Village
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Caffetteria Modern Cafe

25 On The Mall, Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (2203 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
House roasted chicken, granny smith apples, cranberries and house made aioli, topped with arugula served on a seeded grain bread.
More about Caffetteria Modern Cafe

