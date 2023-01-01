Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Prairie Village

Prairie Village restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Gravity

4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village

HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Four tenders marinated in buttermilk, lightly fried and
tossed in your choice of sauce (honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic
Parmesan or Thai Chili)
More about Gravity
Johnny's Tavern - Prairie Village

8262 Mission Road, Prairie Village

Chicken Strip Platter$12.49
Hand breaded chicken tenders, fries, slaw, house made hush puppies and your choice of sauce. *Try it Wilson Style.
Kids Chicken Strips$5.99
2 kids chicken strips with a small side of fries.
Chicken Strip (1)$3.00
More about Johnny's Tavern - Prairie Village

