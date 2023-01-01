Chicken tenders in Prairie Village
Prairie Village restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Gravity
Gravity
4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village
|HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.00
Four tenders marinated in buttermilk, lightly fried and
tossed in your choice of sauce (honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic
Parmesan or Thai Chili)
More about Johnny's Tavern - Prairie Village
Johnny's Tavern - Prairie Village
8262 Mission Road, Prairie Village
|Chicken Strip Platter
|$12.49
Hand breaded chicken tenders, fries, slaw, house made hush puppies and your choice of sauce. *Try it Wilson Style.
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$5.99
2 kids chicken strips with a small side of fries.
|Chicken Strip (1)
|$3.00