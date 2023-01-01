Honey chicken in Prairie Village

Sweet, a little spice and super savory marinated chicken breasts. Plus, a side of Sweet Corn Medley (L&F, DF, GF Available, Stovetop or Grill)

Nutritional Facts:

Amount Per Serving

Calories 324

% Daily Value*

Total Fat 10g 15%

Saturated Fat 1g 5%

Cholesterol 80mg 27%

Sodium 657mg 27%

Total Carbohydrates 26g 9%

Dietary Fiber 1g 4%

Protein 33g 66%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

