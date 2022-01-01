Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Prairie Village

Prairie Village restaurants
Prairie Village restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Gravity

4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Mahi Fish Tacos$14.99
2 soft corn tortillas filled with blackened mahi, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with chipotle rice, black beans and our house salsa
More about Gravity
Caffetteria Modern Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Caffetteria Modern Cafe

25 On The Mall, Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (2203 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Grilled shrimp topped with onions, marinated cabbage, cotija cheese, cilantro and jalapeno lime crema in a corn tortilla with a side of salsa verde and chipotle black beans.
Tacos Con Pollo$13.00
(GF) Pulled chicken, arugula, red cabbage, Cotija, onion, cilantro, corn tortillas, jalapeno-lime crema and salsa verde served with black beans.
More about Caffetteria Modern Cafe

