Tacos in Prairie Village
Prairie Village restaurants that serve tacos
More about Gravity
Gravity
4160 West 71st Street, Prairie Village
|Grilled Mahi Fish Tacos
|$14.99
2 soft corn tortillas filled with blackened mahi, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with chipotle rice, black beans and our house salsa
More about Caffetteria Modern Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Caffetteria Modern Cafe
25 On The Mall, Prairie Village
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled shrimp topped with onions, marinated cabbage, cotija cheese, cilantro and jalapeno lime crema in a corn tortilla with a side of salsa verde and chipotle black beans.
|Tacos Con Pollo
|$13.00
(GF) Pulled chicken, arugula, red cabbage, Cotija, onion, cilantro, corn tortillas, jalapeno-lime crema and salsa verde served with black beans.