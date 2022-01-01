Go
Toast

Prairie Moon

Prairie Moon brings you the best cooking from all over America! Fresh seafoods and meats, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more made from authentic, time-tested recipes around the country. A beautiful wood bar seats 40, outdoor patio looks out onto bustling Chicago Ave, and the downstairs lively dining room is complemented by wood paneling, gorgeous artwork, and Evanston's best most friendly staff. Come see why Prairie Moon is the place to get not only authentic American cooking, but also a true taste of Evanston.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1635 Chicago Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)

Popular Items

No, we do not need cutlery
MAC & CHEESE$3.95
creamy & dreamy topped with fresh Parmesan
KEY LIME PIE$5.95
coconut graham cracker crust, whipped cream
SALMON CHOWDER
fresh salmon, corn, carrots, potatoes, cream, seafood stock
DINNER FOR TWO: NATIONAL SCAMPI DAY (Fri-Wed.)$55.00
DINNER FOR TWO: NATIONAL SCAMPI DAY (Friday-Wednesday.)
GRILLED AHI TUNA CAESAR
Grilled lemon-basil marinated Ahi Tuna , romaine, red onion, grape tomatoes, lemon-Caesar dressing, Parmesan, croutons
COLOSSAL PRAWN SCAMPI
Eight giant fresh water prawns (1#) char-grilled with house scampi butter & chives
BEEF TENDERLOIN SKEWERS
Two 6oz grilled tenderloin brochettes with fresh herb butter
GRILLED ROSEMARY ASPARAGUS
Fresh asparagus grilled with fresh rosemary
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
House mashed Idaho spuds with roasted garlic
BUTTERCRUMB SOURDOUGH BREAD & BUTTER
KEY LIME PIE & COCONUT CREAM
Our famous key lime pie with a graham cracker coconut crust topped with a coconut-vanilla whipped cream & toasted coconut
BLACKENED SALAD$15.95
blackened salmon OR gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with avocado, pico de gallo, toasted corn & cilantro-ranch
MOON BURGER$13.95
grilled ½ pound sirloin with cheese: American, Swiss, Merkts Cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella
Kids Cheeseburger$5.95
Kid size grilled sirloin burger with choice of cheese served with hand-cut fries OR broccoli
MARTHA'S VINEYARD SALAD$11.95
Mixed greens, warm goat cheese-crouton, dried cranberries, cucumbers, red onion, roasted pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1635 Chicago Ave

Evanston IL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tapas Barcelona

No reviews yet

We are a tapas restaurant bringing Spanish cuisine to the city of Evanston!

Peppercorns Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tomo Japanese Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston