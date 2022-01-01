Prairieville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Prairieville restaurants
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hannah Q Smokehouse
17097 Airline Hwy, Prairieville
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, and Cajun slaw
|Hannah Q Single Burger
|$7.50
A 6oz of our fresh ground in-house blend topped with our sweet and tangy Hannah Q sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a soft fresh baked bun
|Brisket Fries
|$8.00
18 hour smoked brisket, seasoned curly fries, house-made BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and fresh chopped scallions
More about Prairieville TJ Ribs
Prairieville TJ Ribs
37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A, Prairieville
|Popular items
|Fried Catfish
|$15.99
Crispy, Cajun-fried catfish, farm-raised in the USA.
|Fulton St. Ribs
|$18.99
1 lb. tender, slow-cooked babyback ribs
|Chicken Wings
|$15.99
Smoked, jumbo chicken wings served with bleu cheese buffalo sauce or traditional wing sauce, ranch dressing and celery. Order them tossed or sauce on the side.
More about 787 Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
787 Grill
40255 LA-42, Prairieville
|Popular items
|787 Burger
|$9.99
Brioche, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, House Sauce, Your selection of cheese
|Wings
|$6.99
6 Pieces. Your choice of sauce
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Brioche, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Your Selection of Cheese
More about Bigg City Seafood
Bigg City Seafood
17316 AIRLINE HWY STE G, PRAIRIEVILLE
More about On the Half Shell
On the Half Shell
37390 Perkins Road Suite A, Prairieville
More about Hot Tails 2 - Prairiville
Hot Tails 2 - Prairiville
17097 Airline Hwy, Prairieville
|Popular items
|Bread Pudding
|$6.99
topped with creme anglaise
|Chicken Balsamic Wrap
|$12.99
grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, provolone cheese, and honey mustard on a toasted croissant
|Shrimp Poboy Half
|$9.99
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
More about Oak Grove Market
Oak Grove Market
38184 Hwy 42, Prairieville