Prairieville restaurants you'll love

Prairieville restaurants
Toast
  • Prairieville

BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Hannah Q Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hannah Q Smokehouse

17097 Airline Hwy, Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, and Cajun slaw
Hannah Q Single Burger$7.50
A 6oz of our fresh ground in-house blend topped with our sweet and tangy Hannah Q sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a soft fresh baked bun
Brisket Fries$8.00
18 hour smoked brisket, seasoned curly fries, house-made BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and fresh chopped scallions
Prairieville TJ Ribs image

 

Prairieville TJ Ribs

37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A, Prairieville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Catfish$15.99
Crispy, Cajun-fried catfish, farm-raised in the USA.
Fulton St. Ribs$18.99
1 lb. tender, slow-cooked babyback ribs
Chicken Wings$15.99
Smoked, jumbo chicken wings served with bleu cheese buffalo sauce or traditional wing sauce, ranch dressing and celery. Order them tossed or sauce on the side.
787 Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

787 Grill

40255 LA-42, Prairieville

Avg 4 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
787 Burger$9.99
Brioche, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, House Sauce, Your selection of cheese
Wings$6.99
6 Pieces. Your choice of sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
Brioche, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Your Selection of Cheese
0b53fd0c-390e-4312-b44a-4ace0e32edeb image

 

Bigg City Seafood

17316 AIRLINE HWY STE G, PRAIRIEVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

On the Half Shell

37390 Perkins Road Suite A, Prairieville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Tails 2 - Prairiville

17097 Airline Hwy, Prairieville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread Pudding$6.99
topped with creme anglaise
Chicken Balsamic Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, provolone cheese, and honey mustard on a toasted croissant
Shrimp Poboy Half$9.99
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Oak Grove Market

38184 Hwy 42, Prairieville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

