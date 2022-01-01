Brisket in Prairieville
Prairieville restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hannah Q Smokehouse
17097 Airline Hwy, Prairieville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, bbq sauce, and Cajun slaw
|Hannah Q Single Burger
|$7.50
A 6oz of our fresh ground in-house blend topped with our sweet and tangy Hannah Q sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a soft fresh baked bun
|Brisket Fries
|$8.00
18 hour smoked brisket, seasoned curly fries, house-made BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and fresh chopped scallions
Prairieville TJ Ribs
37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A, Prairieville
|Brisket Quesadillas
|$14.99
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese, and all the trimmings.
|TJs 5 Star Burger
|$12.99
Half Pound Angus patty served on sourdough bun
|Fried Catfish
|$15.99
Crispy, Cajun-fried catfish, farm-raised in the USA.