Chicken salad in Prairieville

Prairieville TJ Ribs
37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A, Prairieville
|Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens topped with guest’s choice of chicken and dressed with red onions, tomatoes, eggs, and shredded cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Lightly battered fried chicken tenders coated with our tangy buffalo sauce, served over mixed greens with bacon, diced tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese