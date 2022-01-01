Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Prairieville

Prairieville restaurants
Prairieville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Prairieville TJ Ribs

37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A, Prairieville

Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed greens topped with guest’s choice of chicken and dressed with red onions, tomatoes, eggs, and shredded cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Lightly battered fried chicken tenders coated with our tangy buffalo sauce, served over mixed greens with bacon, diced tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese
Oak Grove Market

38184 Hwy 42, Prairieville

The Oak Grove (OG) Chicken Salad$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad
