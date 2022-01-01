Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Prairieville
/
Prairieville
/
Coleslaw
Prairieville restaurants that serve coleslaw
Prairieville TJ Ribs
37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A, Prairieville
No reviews yet
Quart Coleslaw
$11.95
Pint Coleslaw
$7.50
More about Prairieville TJ Ribs
On the Half Shell
37390 Perkins Road Suite A, Prairieville
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$5.00
Cabbage and Carrots in a Creamy Coleslaw Dressing.
More about On the Half Shell
Browse other tasty dishes in Prairieville
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Pies
Caesar Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Cheeseburgers
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
More near Prairieville to explore
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Metairie
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Gonzales
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Denham Springs
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Port Allen
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(307 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(978 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston