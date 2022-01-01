Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Prairieville

Prairieville restaurants
Prairieville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Prairieville TJ Ribs

37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A, Prairieville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.45
More about Prairieville TJ Ribs
Banner pic

 

On the Half Shell

37390 Perkins Road Suite A, Prairieville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries.
More about On the Half Shell

