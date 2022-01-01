Go
Prairieville TJ Ribs

37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$15.99
Smoked, jumbo chicken wings served with bleu cheese buffalo sauce or traditional wing sauce, ranch dressing and celery. Order them tossed or sauce on the side.
Chimichangas$10.99
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped beef, deep fried, and served with BBQ sauce.
Two Meat Combo$23.99
Brisket Quesadillas$14.99
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese, and all the trimmings.
Fulton St. Ribs$18.99
1 lb. tender, slow-cooked babyback ribs
French Fries$2.29
Three Meat Combo$26.99
TJs 5 Star Burger$12.99
Half Pound Angus patty served on sourdough bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
A generous portion of oak wood fired, slow-roasted pork
Full Rack Babyback Ribs$29.99
Our award-winning babyback ribs slow cooked to perfection. A fan favorite since 1986!
Location

37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A

Prairieville LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
