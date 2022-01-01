Go
Toast

Praline Bakery & Bistro

French-American Bistro, we thrive to deliver you the best experience: good food and fine wines make for great times around the table!

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

4611-O Sangamore Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian Quiche$14.00
Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Leeks, Goat Cheese
Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, croûtons, parmesan, anchovy dressing.
French Onion Soup$10.00
Traditional onion soup with aged gruyère and croûtons.
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
Poached chicken, carrots, peal onion, mushrooms, peas, thyme, homemade puff pastry top.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Poached chicken, mayo, celery, red onion, lettuce, ciabatta.
Praline Burger$18.00
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, homemade brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.00
Served with French fries and honey mustard.
Niçoise Salad
Tuna, Green Beans, Potatoes,
Hard Boiled Egg, Anchovies
Praline Salad$12.00
Poached Pear, Candied Pecans,
Blue Cheese, Red Wine
Vinaigrette
Mezze Platter$16.00
Hummus, baba ghanoush, whipped feta, red onion, olives, cucumber, grilled pita.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4611-O Sangamore Rd.

Bethesda MD

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Georgetown Bagelry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

The Little Beet Table

No reviews yet

Serving wellness inspired cuisine, wine, beer and specialty cocktails. Open for dining (strict Covid-19 precautions are enforced) and carryout through the Toast TakeOut app. All of our products are available through the Toast Takeout app. Delivery available through DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston