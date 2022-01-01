Praline Bakery & Bistro
French-American Bistro, we thrive to deliver you the best experience: good food and fine wines make for great times around the table!
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
4611-O Sangamore Rd. • $$
4611-O Sangamore Rd.
Bethesda MD
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
