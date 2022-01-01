Go
Pranzi

777 Laurel St

Popular Items

Bietole$13.00
Golden-Red Beets, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette
Scottish Salmon$29.00
Carrot Coulis, Wild Rice & Farm Vegetables
Lasagna$22.00
American Wagyu Beef Béchamel & Tomato
Calamari Fritti$18.00
Crispy Lemon, Sage, Truffle Oil
Bolognese$19.00
American Wagyu Ragout Chianti & Spaghetti Grana Padano
Simple Greens$10.00
Organic Mix Greens, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic
Red Snapper$28.00
Pan Seared, Lemon, Capers, Butter, White Wine, Potato Mashed & Organic Spinach
Side Garlic Bread$4.95
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Parmigiano-Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella, Spaghetti Pomodoro
Bruschetta$12.00
Ciabatta, Garlic, Tomatoes, Basil, Red Onion
Location

San Carlos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
