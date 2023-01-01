Iron, Wood and Ice - 3200 N Spokane Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3200 N Spokane Street, Post Falls ID 83854
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls
4.5 • 207
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurant
Up North Distillery - 846 North Boulder Court
No Reviews
846 North Boulder Court Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurant
Fish On - 6613 commercial parkway
No Reviews
6613 commercial parkway Rathdrum, ID 83858
View restaurant