Prater's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
620 Woodbury Hwy • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
620 Woodbury Hwy
Manchester TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE
Serving Specialty Coffees, Teas, Ales and Cuisine in an Auld World Atmosphere!
Great Coffee--Great Company--Great Community!
Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que
Come in and enjoy!
one22west
Locally owned and operated restaurant in historic downtown Tullahoma nestled in the heart of whiskey country.
Sundrop Shoppe & Luncheonette
Come on in and enjoy!