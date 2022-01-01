Prattville restaurants you'll love

Prattville restaurants
Toast
  Prattville

Prattville's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Prattville restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2776 Legends Pkwy, Prattville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Beef 'O' Brady's
Krab Kingz image

 

Krab Kingz

590 Pinnacle Place, Prattville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Neck Platter$12.99
3 Turkey Neck Pieces, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
Coosa Krab & Shrimp Platter$30.99
3/8 lb of Snow Crab, 6 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg + Potatoes
Lunch Krab & Shrimp Platter$25.99
3/8 lb of Snow Crab, 6 Shrimp, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
Krab Kingz
Chappy's Deli image

 

Chappy's Deli

585 Pinnacle Place, Prattville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo City Wrap$8.95
Chicken fingers, Buffalo sauce,
shredded lettuce and house
ranch in a white wrap. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Chicken Finger Plate$9.15
Four chicken tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce, french fries and our vinegar slaw.
Club Platter$10.30
Double decker stacked turkey, bacon, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread, served with our own secret recipe potato salad, pickles & chips.
Chappy's Deli
