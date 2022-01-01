Prattville restaurants you'll love
Beef 'O' Brady's
2776 Legends Pkwy, Prattville
|Popular items
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Krab Kingz
590 Pinnacle Place, Prattville
|Popular items
|Turkey Neck Platter
|$12.99
3 Turkey Neck Pieces, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
|Coosa Krab & Shrimp Platter
|$30.99
3/8 lb of Snow Crab, 6 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg + Potatoes
|Lunch Krab & Shrimp Platter
|$25.99
3/8 lb of Snow Crab, 6 Shrimp, Corn, Egg & Potatoes
Chappy's Deli
585 Pinnacle Place, Prattville
|Popular items
|Buffalo City Wrap
|$8.95
Chicken fingers, Buffalo sauce,
shredded lettuce and house
ranch in a white wrap. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Chicken Finger Plate
|$9.15
Four chicken tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce, french fries and our vinegar slaw.
|Club Platter
|$10.30
Double decker stacked turkey, bacon, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread, served with our own secret recipe potato salad, pickles & chips.