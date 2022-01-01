Cheeseburgers in Prattville
Prattville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Beef 'O' Brady's
2776 Legends Pkwy, Prattville
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Chappy's Deli
585 Pinnacle Place, Prattville
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.70
Double beef patty and double American cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and spicy mustard on a hamburger bun. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$10.35
Double beef patty with double American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,
mayo and spicy mustard on a hamburger bun. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,
mayo and spicy mustard on a hamburger bun. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.