Chicken tenders in Prattville

Prattville restaurants
Prattville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Krab Kingz image

 

Krab Kingz

590 Pinnacle Place, Prattville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strip Basket$8.99
3 Fried Chicken strips, 2 Hush Puppies,
Fries & Dipping Sauce
More about Krab Kingz
Item pic

 

Chappy's Deli

585 Pinnacle Place, Prattville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Chicken Finger Tray$44.95
[Feeds 9-18 (36 pieces)]
Boneless fried chicken fingers. Your choice of honey mustard, ranch,
buffalo, BBQ or our NEW zinger sauce.
Small: Feeds 9-18 (36 pieces)
Medium: Feeds 15-30 (60 pieces)
Large: Feeds 21-42 (84 pieces)
Kids Chicken Fingers$2.95
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$2.95
More about Chappy's Deli

