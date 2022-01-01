Chicken wraps in Prattville
Prattville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
2776 Legends Pkwy, Prattville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli
585 Pinnacle Place, Prattville
|Chicken Fiesta Wrap
|$8.95
Grilled fajita chicken, peppers and onions, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded lettuce in a jalapeno wrap.
|Chicken Salad Apple Wrap
|$8.75
Our homemade chicken salad with apples, pecans, and grapes in a white wrap. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.