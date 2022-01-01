Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Prattville

Prattville restaurants
Prattville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2776 Legends Pkwy, Prattville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Item pic

 

Chappy's Deli

585 Pinnacle Place, Prattville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fiesta Wrap$8.95
Grilled fajita chicken, peppers and onions, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded lettuce in a jalapeno wrap.
Chicken Salad Apple Wrap$8.75
Our homemade chicken salad with apples, pecans, and grapes in a white wrap. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
