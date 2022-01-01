Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Prattville

Go
Prattville restaurants
Toast

Prattville restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2776 Legends Pkwy, Prattville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Chappy's Deli image

 

Chappy's Deli

585 Pinnacle Place, Prattville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Omelet$8.50
Three Grade "A" hand-whipped fresh eggs with spicy fajita chicken, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, sautéed green peppers and onions. Served with grits and white toast.
More about Chappy's Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Prattville

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Prattville to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston