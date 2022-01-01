Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Prattville

Prattville restaurants
Prattville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Beef 'O' Brady's

2776 Legends Pkwy, Prattville

Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Chappy's Deli

585 Pinnacle Place, Prattville

Grilled Chicken Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken, green olives, cucumbers, sliced egg, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pickle.
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$2.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
