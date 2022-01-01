Go
Toast

Pre-hispanic mexican cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

180 Alicante Dr Unit 207

No reviews yet

Location

180 Alicante Dr Unit 207

San Jose CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BLAST AND BREW

No reviews yet

At Blast & Brew, you’re never merely a bystander – you’re the architect – customizing your experience from beginning to end. Choose from multiple dough, sauce, cheese and topping options to create your perfect Neapolitan style pizza, delicious sandwich or fresh salad.

Chicken Meets Rice

No reviews yet

We've reimagined Chicken rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!

0022 - Milpitas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shihlin

No reviews yet

Shihlin Snacks is everybody’s favorite Taiwanese food chain featuring popular snacks from the alleys of Taiwan’s night markets. Prepared the way they do over in Taiwan, the menu features authentic favorites such as XXL Crispy Chicken, Treasure! RiceBox, Handmade Oyster Mee Sua, and our famous snacks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston