Precarious Beer Hall

Precarious Beer Hall is the home of the modern brewery, Precarious Beer Project, in addition to our killer on-site taqueria, Electric Circus Taco Bar".

TACOS

110 S Henry St • $$

Avg 4.7 (448 reviews)

Popular Items

CHIPS & DIPS$1.95
house tortilla chips . choice of guacamole or electric beer queso . or both!
*(choice of guac or queso adds final price)*
E.C. NACHOS$8.95
Tortilla chips. Pico. Pickled black beans. Beer Queso. Cilantro.
Add-ons include:
Chicken, Ground beef, Pork Barbacoa, and Guacamole.
"GRINGO" POLLO$3.25
smoked chicken . lettuce . pico de gallo . cheddar
CIRCUS SHRIMP$4.95
fried shrimp . sweet chili & jalapeño sauce . ginger slaw . cilantro
SWEET AND SPICY CAULIFLOWER$3.95
BEER BATTERED CAULIFLOWER. SWEET & SPICY GLAZE. GINGER SLAW.
SRIRACHA AIOLI. CILANTRO.
GRINGO$3.25
ground beef . iceberg . pico de gallo . cheddar . corn tortilla
SWEET AND SPICY PORK BELLY$4.95
SMOKED AND FRIED PORK BELLY. SWEET AND SPICY GLAZE. GINGER SLAW. SRIRACHA AIOLI. CILANTRO.
CABO QUESO CON CARNE$3.95
shredded steak . caramelized onion . electric queso . pickled jalapeños
TACO TUESDAY (TOGO) - 3 TACOS OF THE SAME TYPE AND 1 CAN (16OZ)$12.00
CHOOSE THREE TACOS OF THE SAME TYPE AND A 16OZ CAN OF BEER. ***THIS DEAL IS TAKEOUT ONLY*** CANNOT BE CONSUMED ON PREMISE ONCE PICKED UP.
SMASHVILLE CHICKEN$4.95
cabbage slaw . hot pickles . holler back sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

110 S Henry St

Williamsburg VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
