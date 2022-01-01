Prelude Kitchen & Bar
Modern American cuisine inspired by seasonal and local farm to fork bounty.
1117 11th St
Location
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
