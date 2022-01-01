Go
Premier Cafe and Roasters

Serving extraordinary specialty coffee drinks and homemade baked goods. We can't wait to serve you!

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

1037 South State Road 7 • $$

Avg 4.7 (76 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon egg and cheese croissant$8.00
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
B.L.A.S.T$8.00
Avocado Toast$11.00
Smashed avocado with diced tomato, olive oil, salt and pepper on toasted ciabatta bread
Garden Salad$8.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese$5.00
Toasted bagel of your choice with cream cheese
Latte$5.00
Potato Chips Bag$1.75
Bagel with Butter$3.75
Sweet Berry$10.00
Acai, granola, strawberry, blueberry, banana and honey
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1037 South State Road 7

Wellington FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
