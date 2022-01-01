The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory

No reviews yet

Seattle's Fire Since 1994.

Wings are our passion. Heat is our specialty. And it has been since 1994. That was the year we fired up our fryers for the first time, sparking a love affair with hot wings that endures to this day. You may know us by our iconic sign that’s been lit since the Kingdome ruled SoDo. Or maybe it’s our infamous 7-Alarm Challenge. But we’re so much more than a place to test your heat tolerance. We serve our neighborhoods with an enthusiasm for local flavor — the food, the teams and the people.

